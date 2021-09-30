Signal is temporarily disabled - help

Hi moderators,

Can you please take a look at my BlueRock signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1118042

It has been said to have violated some provisions in the Signal Rules and thus has been temporarily suspended for new subscription.

I am not sure which provision that has been breached. Can you elaborate more in specific which term has been violated so I can update my signal in order to be in compliance with such term.

Thanks and regards 

 
Contact the Service Desk for details.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Contact the Service Desk for details.

Can you add the "Signal is temporarily disabled" into the list of subject catogories? Otherwise I was told to post it here. :)


 
Duc Anh Le #:

Can you add the "Signal is temporarily disabled" into the list of subject catogories? Otherwise I was told to post it here. :)


Select any category and inform them about your issue (with the link to your signal and link to this thread).
