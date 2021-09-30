Signal is temporarily disabled - help
Duc Anh Le:
Hi moderators,
Can you please take a look at my BlueRock signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1118042
It has been said to have violated some provisions in the Signal Rules and thus has been temporarily suspended for new subscription.
I am not sure which provision that has been breached. Can you elaborate more in specific which term has been violated so I can update my signal in order to be in compliance with such term.
Thanks and regards
Contact the Service Desk for details.
