How to pass the automatic MarketPlace validation? HELP - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's NOT the case, you just don't see it.
Stop to think the problem is the validation, the problem is your code.
I assure you that all the tests were carried out without problems on all the timeframe and all the symbols with the strategy tester, I do not know where to look
I assure you that all the tests were carried out without problems on all the timeframe and all the symbols with the strategy tester, I do not know where to look
No problem with the validation :
We have no idea about your code, so not possible to help in practice.
But 100%, the problem is your code.
Pas de problème avec la validation :
Nous n'avons aucune idée de votre code, donc pas possible de vous aider dans la pratique.
Mais à 100%, le problème est votre code.
merci je vais revérifier
Pas de problème avec la validation :
Nous n'avons aucune idée de votre code, donc pas possible de vous aider dans la pratique.
Mais à 100%, le problème est votre code.
I checked everything, I made tests on each timeframe and on each symbol that posed a problem, everything works perfectly, but the verification is still impossible, I do not know where to look
my EA works only on gold and in M15 timeframe only
I mean you should add more one case (if else) to open for that instead M15 only to pass validation.
I seen your code you posted (and you should not post to forum), you may add a case to OnTick() function. For example:
I mean you should add more one case (if else) to open for that instead M15 only to pass validation.
I seen your code you posted (and you should not post to forum), you may add a case to OnTick() function. For example:
it doesn't work either
it doesn't work either
Je n'ai toujours pas réussi à valider mon EA, j'ai remarqué que lorsque je supprime la fonction CheckVolumeValue, le résultat du test change, donc j'en déduis qu'il y a bien une erreur avec mon contrôle de lot, mais je ne vois pas laquelle, je vous donne un exemple de ma case à cocher ci-dessous
d'une part les vérifications des conditions d'entrée et d'autre part la fonction, où peut-on trouver l'erreur ?
problem solved and validation passed! It was enough to add this for me: