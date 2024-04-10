How to pass the automatic MarketPlace validation? HELP - page 2

Alain Verleyen #:

It's NOT the case, you just don't see it.

Stop to think the problem is the validation, the problem is your code.

I assure you that all the tests were carried out without problems on all the timeframe and all the symbols with the strategy tester, I do not know where to look

 
Remi Patrice Westeel #:

I assure you that all the tests were carried out without problems on all the timeframe and all the symbols with the strategy tester, I do not know where to look

No problem with the validation :

We have no idea about your code, so not possible to help in practice.

But 100%, the problem is your code.

 
merci je vais revérifier

 
Alain Verleyen # :

Pas de problème avec la validation :

Nous n'avons aucune idée de votre code, donc pas possible de vous aider dans la pratique.

Mais à 100%, le problème est votre code.

I checked everything, I made tests on each timeframe and on each symbol that posed a problem, everything works perfectly, but the verification is still impossible, I do not know where to look

 
voici mon code, j'ai volontairement supprimé les indicateurs et les conditions d'ouverture à la confidentialité , help me understand what is wrong, it's been 3 days that I try to pass the validation without success
 
Remi Patrice Westeel #:

my EA works only on gold and in M15 timeframe only

I mean you should add more one case (if else) to open for that instead M15 only to pass validation.

I seen your code you posted (and you should not post to forum), you may add a case to OnTick() function. For example:

void OnTick()
  {
// Just pass validation
if((Period() == 1440) && (Symbol() == "XAUUSD") && (OrdersHistoryTotal() < 1)) {
        // Open order OrderSend();
         double StopLossValue = NormalizeDouble(Ask - (8 * 10) * Point, Digits);
         double TakeProfitValue = NormalizeDouble(Bid + (5 * 10) * Point, Digits);
         ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY, LotsTrade, Ask, 3, StopLossValue, TakeProfitValue, "SodobeScalperBuy", magicbuy, 0, Blue);
}
// End pass validation   
// Continue to normal code 
double    ProfitPercent = NormalizeDouble(((DailyProfit()*100)/AccountBalance()),2);
   double    Drawdown = NormalizeDouble((((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance())/AccountBalance())*100),2);
   double    Drawdowneueuros = NormalizeDouble((AccountEquity()-AccountBalance()),2);
   if(ScanTrades()<=1)
     {...}
 
Nguyen Van Cho #:

I mean you should add more one case (if else) to open for that instead M15 only to pass validation.

I seen your code you posted (and you should not post to forum), you may add a case to OnTick() function. For example:

it doesn't work either

 
Remi Patrice Westeel #:

it doesn't work either

That is solution, still not work may need to review code again.
PM if need help.
 

Je n'ai toujours pas réussi à valider mon EA, j'ai remarqué que lorsque je supprime la fonction CheckVolumeValue, le résultat du test change, donc j'en déduis qu'il y a bien une erreur avec mon contrôle de lot, mais je ne vois pas laquelle, je vous donne un exemple de ma case à cocher ci-dessous

d'une part les vérifications des conditions d'entrée et d'autre part la fonction, où peut-on trouver l'erreur ? 


//----- Calcul de la taille du lot -------//

   double   PositionSize  = NormalizeDouble(AccountBalance()/100000,2);

   if(PositionSize<0.01)

     {

      PositionSize = 0.01 ;

     }


//----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

if 

 ((CheckMoneyForTrade( 

Symbol 

 (),OP_BUY,PositionSize))==TRUE) 



     { 

      

if 

 ((CheckVolumeValue(PositionSize))==TRUE) 



        { 

         

if 

 (checktime( 

"09:00:00" 

 , 

"19:00:00 " 

 )) 



           { 

            

//------------- Ordre Primaire ACHETER ---------------- 

            

si 

 ( ... 



... 



//+- -------------------------------------------------- ---------------+ 


//| Vérifier l'exactitude du volume de la commande | 


//+-------------------- -----------------------------------------------+ 


bool 

 CheckVolumeValue( 

double 

 volume) 


  { 
   

double 

min_volume= 

SymbolInfoDouble 

 ( 

Symbole 

 (), 

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN 

 ); 
   

if 

 (volume<min_volume) 


     { 
      

StringFormat 

 ( 

"Le volume est inférieur au minimum autorisé SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f" 

 ,min_volume); 
      

return 

 ( 

false 

 ); 


     } 
   

double 

 max_volume= 

SymbolInfoDouble 

 ( 

Symbol 

 (), 

SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX 

 ); 
   

if 

 (volume>max_volume) 


     { 
      

StringFormat 

 ( 

"Le volume est supérieur au maximum autorisé SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f" 

 ,max_volume); 
      

retour 

 ( 

faux 

 ); 


     } 
   

double 

 volume_step= 

SymbolInfoDouble 

 ( 

Symbol 

 (), 

SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP 

 ); 

   

int 

 ratio=( 

int 

 ) 

MathRound 

 (volume/volume_step); 
   

if 

 ( 

MathAbs 

 (ratio*volume_step-volume)> 

0.0000001 

 ) 


     { 
      

StringFormat 

 ( 

"Le volume n'est pas un multiple du pas minimal SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, le volume correct le plus proche est %.2f" 

 , 


                   volume_step,ratio*volume_step); 
      

return 

 ( 

false 

 ); 


     } 
   

"Valeur de volume correcte" 

 ; 
   

return 

 ( 

vrai 

 ); 


  }
 

problem solved and validation passed! It was enough to add this for me:


 if(AccountFreeMargin()<=0)

     {

      Print("Not enough money");

     }
