help me, i'm new to MQL5 programming

can someone show me code for selling and buying? thank you so much
 

Look at the Documentation here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

or download it in French language from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/docs

MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
