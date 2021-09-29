help me, i'm new to MQL5 programming
can someone show me code for selling and buying? thank you so much
Look at the Documentation here: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs
or download it in French language from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/docs
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
- www.mql5.com
MQL5 Reference - How to use algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register