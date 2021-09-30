How much charges for Holding BTC and ETH for 1 month?
Anup Shah:
Hi ALl.
I need some help.
How much charges for Holding BTC and ETH for 1 month?
Thanks,
It depends on the trade direction (long/short), the broker and the specific time/date.
You can find this info on the instrument specification in MT4/5 >> View >> Marketwatch >> Symbol >> (right click) Specifications.
if you plan to hold one month, why not do it without leverage
Thanks Eleni. I see following. It is not saying how much charges for more than 24 hours. Could you please help me?
Files:
1.png 108 kb
I attached screen-shot.
