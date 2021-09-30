How much charges for Holding BTC and ETH for 1 month?

Hi ALl.

I need some help.

How much charges for Holding BTC and ETH for 1 month?


Thanks,

 
Anup Shah:

It depends on the trade direction (long/short), the broker and the specific time/date.

You can find this info on the instrument specification in MT4/5 >> View >> Marketwatch >> Symbol >> (right click) Specifications.

 
if you plan to hold one month, why not do it without leverage
 
Thanks Eleni. I see following. It is not saying how much charges for more than 24 hours. Could you please help me?

Files:
1.png  108 kb
 
I attached screen-shot.
 
Anup Shah #:

Thanks Eleni. I see following. It is not saying how much charges for more than 24 hours. Could you please help me?

It writes the charges for 1 day, it does not say for a month because these charges change daily but you can do the math for the month.

 
Yes, But it is not saying charges for daily also :(.
 
My broker has swap long and swap short values.



 
Thanks for sharing. May i ask you which broker are you using?

