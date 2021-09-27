How to Perform a refresh programmatically ?

New comment
 

I was wondering if there is a way to Refresh the chart programmatically?

my use case:

I have an indicator that do not update sometimes 
and when I right click on the chart and then click refresh then it updates the indicator 
so I was wondering if there is a way to refresh programmatically ?


Refresh option that appears in a pop up when you right click on the chart, 


 
Fix your broken indicator.
 
William Roeder #:
Fix your broken indicator.

Easier said then done , That indicator is using 5 different Custom indicators , and some of those 5 indicators are making iCustom calls to each other.
I would have done it already if it was an option.
the reason asked about the Refresh option is because its would be easier then to going through all the indicators (if its possible) 
because I am still testing the strategy and if the strategy just ends up another bust then there is no point in going through all the indicators 

so the reason I asked about the refresh option is because I was looking for a quicker fix , to test the overall strategy before making any changes to the indicators 

 
A Parson #:

Easier said then done 

William is right you need to fix the indicator 
Any alternative is simply a chart redraw.  You can look that up.  But that does not guarantee the indicators are up to date
New comment