How to Perform a refresh programmatically ?
Fix your broken indicator.
William Roeder #:
Fix your broken indicator.
Fix your broken indicator.
Easier said then done , That indicator is using 5 different Custom indicators , and some of those 5 indicators are making iCustom calls to each other.
I would have done it already if it was an option.
the reason asked about the Refresh option is because its would be easier then to going through all the indicators (if its possible)
because I am still testing the strategy and if the strategy just ends up another bust then there is no point in going through all the indicators
so the reason I asked about the refresh option is because I was looking for a quicker fix , to test the overall strategy before making any changes to the indicators
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I was wondering if there is a way to Refresh the chart programmatically?
my use case:
I have an indicator that do not update sometimes
and when I right click on the chart and then click refresh then it updates the indicator
so I was wondering if there is a way to refresh programmatically ?
Refresh option that appears in a pop up when you right click on the chart,