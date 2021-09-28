Problem with Expert Code
Hi guys, I don't know if I can write in Italian, however I have a problem with the code of one of my experts, can I post it to you and maybe you tell me where did I go wrong that I've been hitting my head for days?
Use the forum's built-in translator:
Anyway, back to us I think the problem is in this part of the code ... In practice, once you enter with two different positions (a buy and a sell) the program should automatically place, buy stop and sell stop based on the last purchased position, but does not ...
double lotCalculating( int direct){ double lot = 0 ; double lotbuy= lotbuy(); double lotsell = lotsell(); if (direct== 1 ){ lot = (lotbuy* 3 )-lotsell; Print ( "lot " ,lot, " lot buy" ,lotbuy, " lot sell " ,lotsell); } if (direct== 2 ){ lot = (lotsell* 3 )-lotbuy; Print ( "lot " ,lot, " lot buy" ,lotbuy, " lot sell " ,lotsell); } Print ( " numero lotti calcolato : " ,lot); return lot; } void PositionStrategy (){ for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= PositionsTotal ()- 2 ; i--){ ulong positionticket = PositionGetTicket (i- 1 ); long positiondirect = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double openprice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); if ( PositionSelectByTicket (positionticket)) { if (positiondirect == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ){ Print ( "Buy Stop" ); trade.BuyStop(lotCalculating( 2 ),(openprice+Pos_Dis* _Digits ), _Symbol , 0 , 0 , ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); return ; } if (positiondirect== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ){ Print ( "sell stop" ); trade.SellStop(lotCalculating( 1 ),(openprice-Pos_Dis* _Digits ), _Symbol , 0 , 0 , ORDER_TIME_GTC , 0 ); return ; } } } //end for } double lotbuy (){ double lot= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--){ string pos_symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); long pos_direct = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if ( _Symbol ==pos_symbol) if (pos_direct== POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) lot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )+lot; } return (lot); } double lotsell(){ double lot= 0 ; for ( int i= PositionsTotal ()- 1 ; i>= 0 ; i--){ string pos_symbol = PositionGetSymbol (i); long pos_direct = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); if ( _Symbol ==pos_symbol) if (pos_direct== POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) lot = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME )+lot; } return (lot); }
What is it???
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PositionStrategy() { for(int i=PositionsTotal()- 1 ; i>=PositionsTotal()- 2 ; i--) { ulong positionticket=PositionGetTicket(i- 1);
in practice I have to take the penultimate open position, and place the order at the same price as the opening of the position.
I've already jotted down a new version, using an array, but it still doesn't open.
void PositionStrategy (){ int a =1; ulong positions [50]; for (int i = PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--){ string simbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); if(simbol==_Symbol){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); Print("indice array ",a); positions[a]= ticket; a++; } }// end for for (int i =0; i<=50; i++){ if (PositionSelectByTicket(positions[a+1])){ Print(" ticket ", positions[a+1]); long positiondirect = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); double openprice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); if (positiondirect == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){ Print("Buy Stop"); trade.BuyStop(lotCalculating(2),(openprice+Pos_Dis*_Digits),_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0); return; }// end buy stop if (positiondirect==POSITION_TYPE_SELL){ Print("sell stop"); trade.SellStop(lotCalculating(1),(openprice-Pos_Dis*_Digits),_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0); return; }// end sell stop }// end ticket }// end 2 for }
What is it???
for (int i =0; i<=50; i++) if (PositionSelectByTicket(positions[a+1]))
How can you loop through 'i' and take the value 'i + 1' ?????????
In practice, the a is the index of the array in which I store the ticks of the open positions only on a given symbol,
i didn't set the array as series, so i thought to start the array from 0 with the last open position and take the index +1 for the penultimate open position,
You have taken a loop on 'i' - so why then do you refer not to 'i', but to 'a' ??? This is the third time I’m telling you - this is very stupid: correct your mistake !!!
Sorry Vladimir, but I am writing to you while I am at work or as I get home after 12 hours of work, yes you are right it was a very stupid mistake, however I corrected it and it seems now I can open more symbols without messing with the positions.
Anyway if I may ask, would you leave the array static or turn it into dynamic?
I am attaching the current code
void PositionStrategy (){ int a =1; ulong positions [50]; int size = ArraySize(positions); for (int i = PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--){ string simbol=PositionGetSymbol(i); if(simbol==_Symbol){ ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket(i); Print("indice array ",a); positions[a]= ticket; a++; } }// end for for (int i =0; i<=size; i++){ if (PositionSelectByTicket(positions[i+1])){ Print(" ticket ", positions[i+1]); long positiondirect = PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); double openprice = PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN); if (positiondirect == POSITION_TYPE_BUY){ Print("Buy Stop"); trade.BuyStop(lotCalculating(2),(openprice+Pos_Dis*_Digits),_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0); return; }// end buy stop if (positiondirect==POSITION_TYPE_SELL){ Print("sell stop"); trade.SellStop(lotCalculating(1),(openprice-Pos_Dis*_Digits),_Symbol,0,0,ORDER_TIME_GTC,0); return; }// end sell stop }// end ticket }// end 2 for }
