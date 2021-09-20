Signal symbol doesn't match mine

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I subscribed a signal on MT4, the provider's symbol has .fx in the end, such as USDCAD.fx, but my symbol is just USDCAD, and the position can't be copied. Any workaround on this? Thank you!






SSS

 
chentenghua:

I subscribed a signal on MT4, the provider's symbol has .fx in the end, such as USDCAD.fx, but my symbol is just USDCAD, and the position can't be copied. Any workaround on this? Thank you!






SSS

If it doesn't get copied automatically, there isn't anything you can do except use another broker/server to copy it and move your signal subscription to it.

Contact the signal provider for advice on suggested setups.

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