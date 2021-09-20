Getting error in ea that its not expert and cant excute trade

I have been using ea before but now when am putting its giving error its not expert and cant excute trade  ***
Can anyone pls rectify it 
Thanks
 
This happens if:

  • put the program in the wrong folder
  • use old functions in the program


Attach your code with a button Attach file...

