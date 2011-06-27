MetaQuotes update problem

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Hi:  I just updated MetaQuotes and now there are a row of white labels with random times in them (12:00   13:45   14:30  etc, etc) along the divide line between the top charts and the lower stochastics...

I had these once before and it took days to find out how to get rid of them... Please, how do I get rid of them?   Thanks.


 

Solved:

Charts / Objects / Delete All

 

Well, how to get rid of them permanently, that they don't appear at all ?? 

 

Thanks, if you know. 

 
Those labels are news of Economic Calendar. You can read more about them in the user guide. They can be disabled by unticking the "Auto Update" option in the context menu of the Toolbox -> Calendar tab.
 
alexey_petrov:
Those labels are news of Economic Calendar. You can read more about them in the user guide. They can be disabled by unticking the "Auto Update" option in the context menu of the Toolbox -> Calendar tab.

Thanks. 

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