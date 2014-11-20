AUDUSD strongly bearish...
azisbusli:
http://www.watoday.com.au/business/markets/currencies/australian-dollar-slips-on-fed-minutes-and-soft-china-pmi-20141120-11qpwb.html
Australian dollar slips on Fed minutes and soft China PMI
- www.watoday.com.au
Soft Chinese manufacturing data saw the Australian dollar drop below US86¢ on Thursday, putting the currency within reach of a fresh four-year low. The dollar fell as far as US85.86¢ in afternoon trade, after opening under pressure locally as the market responded to the release of the latest US Federal Reserve minutes on its decision to end...
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