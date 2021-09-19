Why is my signal not active for sale after 3 months?

Hi. I have been selling the signal for 3 months. Every 3 months my signals were positive. Why is my signal not public and sales are inactive?
 

It is written on your signal page on the left side:

 
yes
 
What do I need to do to activate my signal for sale?
 
Yes. This message is written. Please help me activate my signal
Files:
ww.png  5 kb
 
The message is written as the following: you need to register as a seller.
I can not help you to register as a seller here on mql5 because it is fulle automated process related to this MQL5 portal.
Look at your profile for more information about: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ha3an/seller
 
Why my account can't used anywhere can answer why?? My account active everday but can't used any marketing signal at my frofile thank
 
Siimeow Noty #:
Why my account can't used anywhere can answer why?? My account active everday but can't used any marketing signal at my frofile thank

The reply as the following https://www.mql5.com/en/users/siimeow177/seller :

