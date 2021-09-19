Why is my signal not active for sale after 3 months?
Hi. I have been selling the signal for 3 months. Every 3 months my signals were positive. Why is my signal not public and sales are inactive?
It is written on your signal page on the left side:
What do I need to do to activate my signal for sale?
The message is written as the following: you need to register as a seller.
Yes. This message is written. Please help me activate my signal
I can not help you to register as a seller here on mql5 because it is fulle automated process related to this MQL5 portal.
Look at your profile for more information about: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ha3an/seller
Logging in to MQL5.com website
Why my account can't used anywhere can answer why?? My account active everday but can't used any marketing signal at my frofile thank
Siimeow Noty #:
The reply as the following https://www.mql5.com/en/users/siimeow177/seller :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why is my signal not active for sale after 3 months?
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.18 08:51The message is written as the following: you need to register as a seller.
...
