Change leverage for published signal

New comment
 

As we know that the rule of signal subscription is leverage must less than or equal 1:500

At first, I set my leverage for 1:1000

So people can not subscribe to my signal because of 1:500 Leverage requreiment.

Now, I already edit my signal setting from leverage 1:1000 to leverage 1:500

But the displayed leverage is still 1:1000, not updated to 1:500

Any suggestion?

 
It takes some time to update, be patient.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
It takes some time to update, be patient.

I see.

Thanks for your explanation.


I just worried that I did a wrong step about this matter.


Ok, I'll be patient and wait then.

 

If you want to update it instantly, go to edit page of the signal, Common tab, and click 'Update' below the leverage field


 
Alexey Petrov #:

If you want to update it instantly, go to edit page of the signal, Common tab, and click 'Update' below the leverage field


thanks a lot for your guidance

now my leverage already changed to 1:500

New comment