Change leverage for published signal
It takes some time to update, be patient.
If you want to update it instantly, go to edit page of the signal, Common tab, and click 'Update' below the leverage field
As we know that the rule of signal subscription is leverage must less than or equal 1:500
At first, I set my leverage for 1:1000
So people can not subscribe to my signal because of 1:500 Leverage requreiment.
Now, I already edit my signal setting from leverage 1:1000 to leverage 1:500
But the displayed leverage is still 1:1000, not updated to 1:500
Any suggestion?