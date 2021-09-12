How can i print something in Alerts tab in Toolbox?

New comment
 

I was wondering how can i put alerts strings here in Toolbox > Alerts tab

Using Alerts() function it never prints anything there.


 

You misunderstand what that tab is. It is not text; you don't print there.

Chart → Right-click (a price level) → TradingAlert. Then if price reaches that level, you get the alert pop-up notification.

 
William Roeder #:

You misunderstand what that tab is. It is not text; you don't print there.

Chart → Right-click (a price level) → Trading Alert . Then if price reaches that level, you get the alert pop-up notification.

thanks for clarification
New comment