How can i print something in Alerts tab in Toolbox?
You misunderstand what that tab is. It is not text; you don't print there.
Chart → Right-click (a price level) → Trading → Alert. Then if price reaches that level, you get the alert pop-up notification.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I was wondering how can i put alerts strings here in Toolbox > Alerts tab
Using Alerts() function it never prints anything there.