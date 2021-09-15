Custom Normalize AD Indicator, why it gives zero divide error, yet the print check shows the value is not Zero ? - page 2
VOLLA ...
finally it shows the results. Thanks a lot Nagisa for helping me out.
Just noticed one issue, Zero Bar shows no value !!!
here is the revised complete indicator code for your ready reference.