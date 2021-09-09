Meaning of colors in the calendar tab
I am not exactly sure about calendar tab in Metatrader, but from what I see on this page https://www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar -
it is impact: high impacted news events, medium impacted and low impacted news events:
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic Calendar – forex calendar with real-time forex news and reports, schedule of forthcoming world economy events. Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
Sergey Golubev #:
it is impact: high impacted news events, medium impacted and low impacted news events:
thanks.
I think it means something else. But I could not understand yet
Hi every one.
I have a question :
What do the colors in the calendar tab (green, white and pink) mean?