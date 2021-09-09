Probable bug in visualizing color options in an indicator settings panel
Martin Bittencourt :
Martin Bittencourt:Your issue is totally unclear. Provide the technical details if you need help or report a bug.
The problem is, when I go to the Terminal and open the sub-window to customize these colors, not all of them appears:
Hi,
I developed an indicator which uses many color options to point out different market situations:
The problem is, when I go to the Terminal and open the sub-window to customize these colors, not all of them appears:
To make the bug situation even clearer, if I click with the mouse in the apparent empty space to the right side of the visible list of colors, it actually opens the color pallete to select the respective color! I guess this confirms even more there is a bug going on.
