Probable bug in visualizing color options in an indicator settings panel

New comment
 

Hi,


I developed an indicator which uses many color options to point out different market situations:

***

The problem is, when I go to the Terminal and open the sub-window to customize these colors, not all of them appears:

visible

To make the bug situation even clearer, if I click with the mouse in the apparent empty space to the right side of the visible list of colors, it actually opens the color pallete to select the respective color! I guess this confirms even more there is a bug going on.

 
Martin Bittencourt :


Insert the code correctly - using the button Code

 
Martin Bittencourt:

Hi,


I developed an indicator which uses many color options to point out different market situations:

***

The problem is, when I go to the Terminal and open the sub-window to customize these colors, not all of them appears:


To make the bug situation even clearer, if I click with the mouse in the apparent empty space to the right side of the visible list of colors, it actually opens the color pallete to select the respective color! I guess this confirms even more there is a bug going on.

Your issue is totally unclear. Provide the technical details if you need help or report a bug.
New comment