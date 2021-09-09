Symbols "not available" when subscribing to a signal.

All of the symbols are definitely available on my account.

What is wrong? 

 
Victor Bosh:

Are you sure they don't have some suffix like .m or .ecn at the end?

These suffixes make signal copying difficult/impossible sometimes.

 

I don't see any suffixes


 
Then it is just a wrong warning.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Could it be that the symbols are there but with different specifications, so the message ?
 
Alain Verleyen #:
When that is the case Alain, the warning message refers to different maximum lot sizes not to symbols.

These are all warning messages, they don't actually stop the subscriber from finishing the subscription procedure.

 
So Eleni, you think if I subscribe the deals will be just fine?
 
Victor Bosh #:
If you have the exact same symbols, I don't see why not, usually the suffixes are causing problems.

 
Found the reason - my broker does not allow signal trading.
