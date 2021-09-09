Symbols "not available" when subscribing to a signal.
Victor Bosh:
All of the symbols are definitely available on my account.
What is wrong?
Are you sure they don't have some suffix like .m or .ecn at the end?
These suffixes make signal copying difficult/impossible sometimes.
I don't see any suffixes
Then it is just a wrong warning.
Alain Verleyen #:
Could it be that the symbol are there but with different specifications, so the message ?
Could it be that the symbol are there but with different specifications, so the message ?
When that is the case Alain, the warning message refers to different maximum lot sizes not to symbols.
These are all warning messages, they don't actually stop the subscriber from finishing the subscription procedure.
So Eleni, you think if I subscribe the deals will be just fine?
Found the reason - my broker does not allow signal trading.
