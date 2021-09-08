EA stops trading after a daylights saving date (in strategy tester )

New comment
 

I am backtesting my EA in the strategy tester and have just moved to a different broker ( admiral markets).

When backtesting my EA which takes trades at the open of a new candle on the daily timeframe, the EA works perfectly until i get to a daylights saving date, after this happens the EA tries to execute a trade and i get the error (Market Closed) even though i have checked the date and this was on a thursday - the forex market is only closed on the weekend.

After i get this error the EA does not take any more trades and the rest of the equity graph is a straight blue line.

Can someone explain why this happens - is it to do with daylight savings, I thought trading on the daily timeframe wouldnt be affected

Also how can i fix this to make my EA work in the strategy tester.

Also i should note that i did not have this problem with my old broker but i moved because some history was missing.

I have added a screenshot of the tester journal below


The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
The Fundamentals of Testing in MetaTrader 5
  • www.mql5.com
What are the differences between the three modes of testing in MetaTrader 5, and what should be particularly looked for? How does the testing of an EA, trading simultaneously on multiple instruments, take place? When and how are the indicator values calculated during testing, and how are the events handled? How to synchronize the bars from different instruments during testing in an "open prices only" mode? This article aims to provide answers to these and many other questions.
 
samsgtw:

I am backtesting my EA in the strategy tester and have just moved to a different broker ( admiral markets).

When backtesting my EA which takes trades at the open of a new candle on the daily timeframe, the EA works perfectly until i get to a daylights saving date, after this happens the EA tries to execute a trade and i get the error (Market Closed) even though i have checked the date and this was on a thursday - the forex market is only closed on the weekend.

After i get this error the EA does not take any more trades and the rest of the equity graph is a straight blue line.

Can someone explain why this happens - is it to do with daylight savings, I thought trading on the daily timeframe wouldnt be affected

Also how can i fix this to make my EA work in the strategy tester.

Also i should note that i did not have this problem with my old broker but i moved because some history was missing.

I have added a screenshot of the tester journal below


That's not exact, check the trading hours specifications of the considered symbol.

For example :


New comment