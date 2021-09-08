EA stops trading after a daylights saving date (in strategy tester )
I am backtesting my EA in the strategy tester and have just moved to a different broker ( admiral markets).
When backtesting my EA which takes trades at the open of a new candle on the daily timeframe, the EA works perfectly until i get to a daylights saving date, after this happens the EA tries to execute a trade and i get the error (Market Closed) even though i have checked the date and this was on a thursday - the forex market is only closed on the weekend.
After i get this error the EA does not take any more trades and the rest of the equity graph is a straight blue line.
Can someone explain why this happens - is it to do with daylight savings, I thought trading on the daily timeframe wouldnt be affected
Also how can i fix this to make my EA work in the strategy tester.
Also i should note that i did not have this problem with my old broker but i moved because some history was missing.
I have added a screenshot of the tester journal below
That's not exact, check the trading hours specifications of the considered symbol.
For example :
