why in record profits always minus

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mql


why profits is always show minus
who are can explain please assist

Thank you very much an advance 

 

It may be because of two factors:

  • initial deposit is 10 623.87 (initial deposit is used for calculating the profit); and
  • some brokers are archiving the history as the balance operations, and there are many posts/threads about it;
    if it is your case so ask your broker to show all the history on your account.
 
Mr Atiputh Jaipian:


why profits is always show minus
who are can explain please assist

Thank you very much an advance 

Because you recorded losses with a large balance and profits with a small one.

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