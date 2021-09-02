why in record profits always minus
It may be because of two factors:
- initial deposit is 10 623.87 (initial deposit is used for calculating the profit); and
- some brokers are archiving the history as the balance operations, and there are many posts/threads about it;
if it is your case so ask your broker to show all the history on your account.
Mr Atiputh Jaipian:
why profits is always show minus
why profits is always show minus
who are can explain please assist
Thank you very much an advance
Because you recorded losses with a large balance and profits with a small one.
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why profits is always show minus
who are can explain please assist
Thank you very much an advance