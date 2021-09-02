Need help to add alert to this indicator please
I looked at the code and immediately saw the BIGGEST ERROR: an indicator handle is created at each tick:
int myRSI = iRSI(NULL, 0, RSI_Period, PRICE_CLOSE);
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Technical Indicators - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
Timeseries and Indicators Access / CopyBuffer - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
How to start with MQL5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 3 #22 (2020.03.08)
How to start with MQL5 - MetaTrader 5 - General - MQL5 programming forum - Page 7 #61 (2020.07.05)
How to call indicators in MQL5 - MQL5 Articles (2010)
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Hi Guys,
Can please someone help me add an alert (Pop-up and message) with sound alert to this indicator when the Fast RSI MA crosses the Slow RSI MA.
-Buy popup alert message and sound:
when the Fast RSI MA crosses the Slow RSI MA from below upwards
-Sell popup alert message sound:
when the Fast RSI MA crosses the Slow RSI MA from above downwards.