[Another BUG] Symbol_trade_tick_value not accurate in backtester.
jp225, shows 0.1 too, which is the JPY value.
So it seems the Strategy Tester simply does not convert anything from the base currency into the account currency.
Another huge waste of time thanks to bad documentation.
WorthyVII #:Read the documentation where all (almost) is written. Then the forum and 99.99% of things will be covered. Only after that start to ask on the forum. And again after that you can, maybe, start to talk about a bug.
I unchecked it, and it seems to be working as expected - thank you. As I said I wish this was written somewhere, or there was a note on the checkbox or something.
Yes it was.
I unchecked it, and it seems to be working as expected - thank you. As I said I wish this was written somewhere, or there was a note on the checkbox or something.
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Screenshot is a printout of SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE using a script on US30 symbol, and then run as part of an EA (exact same calling code).
My account is in JPY, so the script is correctly showing that the value of one tick is about 10 yen.
But in the backtester, this is just ignored, and is returning 0.1 which I assume is correct for an account in USD, but the strategy tester accout is in JPY.
Why are these two different? Why isn't this documented? Does the MT team even look at the form and see/respond to these bugs? Should I just give up on MT because of all these bugs?