Mt5 Optimisation - Agents finishes tasks and disables automaticlly
When running an optimisation in mt5 each agent automatically gets a certain number of tasks assigned. Once those tasks are passed by an induvidual agent, that specific agent stops working. However, the optimisation is less than 5% complete. How can I make sure that non of my agents become inactive while the optimisation is still not complete?
- All (not yet) about Strategy Tester, Optimization and Cloud
- Using MT5 Cloud Network for Optimisation
- Question for developers - using all computational cores during optimisation
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register