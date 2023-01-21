Mt5 Optimisation - Agents finishes tasks and disables automaticlly

New comment
 
When running an optimisation in mt5 each agent automatically gets a certain number of tasks assigned. Once those tasks are passed by an induvidual agent, that specific agent stops working. However, the optimisation is less than 5% complete. How can I make sure that non of my agents become inactive while the optimisation is still not complete?
 

same here :(



New comment