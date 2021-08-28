Is it possible to access close[] array outside the Indicator Code ?

Dear Members

I am trying to use <MovingAverage.mqh> SimpleMA method in a Class.

I have defined arrayClose[] and used CopyClose to get closing prices into array.

However, when I use this array in SimpleMA(index,MAPeriod,arrayClose); it is returning 0.0 for SMA values.

Is it necessary to use SimpleMA in Indicator only?

if not then can a custom Close[] will work ?

below is the code

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| METHOD:       SimpleMovingAverage()
//| APPLICATION:  i.e Moving Average of Close Price. Returns the Average Price of Candle Close
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CCandlePattern::SimpleMovingAverage(int index)
  {
    ArrayResize(aSMA,m_BarCount+1);     ArrayResize(aClose,m_BarCount+1);
    ArraySetAsSeries(aSMA,true);        ArraySetAsSeries(aClose,true);
    ResetLastError();
  //--- Copy CLOSING Prices from mql close_array and check if copied correctly
    int copied = CopyClose(m_Symbol,m_TimeFrame,0,m_BarCount,aClose);
    if(copied < 0)
      {
        Print(__FUNCTION__,": Error copying CopyClose Error Code ",GetLastError());
        return(false);
      }
  //--- Calculate Simple Moving Average of Closing Prices    
    for(int i = 0; i < m_BarCount && !IsStopped(); i++)
      {
        PrintFormat("Close[%s] = %s",(string)i,DoubleToString(aClose[i],_Digits));
        aSMA[i] = SimpleMA(i,m_SMAPeriod,aClose);
      }
  //---
    double vSMAPrice = aSMA[index+1];
    return(vSMAPrice);
  } // END Of SimpleMovingAverage()
 
The SimpleMA function doesn't check the AS_SERIES Flag. So instead use the SimpleMAonBuffer function.
Navdeep Singh:
The SimpleMA function doesn't check the AS_SERIES Flag. So instead use the SimpleMAonBuffer function.

Thanks Navdeep

I think I read somewhere in the forum SimpleMAOnBuffer does not work with MQL5 !!!

 
Anil Varma -:

Thanks Navdeep

I think I read somewhere in the forum SimpleMAOnBuffer does not work with MQL5 !!!

#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1

#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 clrRed

#include <MovingAverages.mqh>

input int inpPeriod = 14;

double bufferMa[];

int OnInit(void)
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0,bufferMa,INDICATOR_DATA);
   ArraySetAsSeries(bufferMa,true);
   
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SimpleMAOnBuffer");
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
   if(!ArrayGetAsSeries(close)) ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);
   
   SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,0,inpPeriod,close,bufferMa);
   
   return(rates_total);
  }

Working corectly

SimpleMaOnBuffer

Navdeep Singh #:

Working corectly


Yeh I have been trying to check on forum too and found few examples of it.

I have created the one as below for Normalized Volume. It stills works slow though now I have got latest bar displayed.

Is it volume (tick or real) or input period (55) causing it to be SLOW ? Also noticed that if I put 3 versions of different MA Mode, graphical display is still same of the first mode used !!! see the screen shot below

Thanks for your inputs. I am going to try it on another indicator for MASlope and see how it works.

//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Ci_NormVolume.mq5
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  #property description "Normalized Volume"

  #include <MovingAverages.mqh>
  #property indicator_separate_window
  #property indicator_buffers 4
  #property indicator_plots   1
  #property indicator_color1  clrGreen,clrRed
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Define Input Parameters
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  input int                   Inp_MAPeriod      = 55;           // Averaging Period
  input ENUM_MA_METHOD        Inp_MAMethod      = MODE_LWMA;    // Averaging Method
  input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME   Inp_AppliedVolume = VOLUME_TICK;  // Applied Volume Type
  input int                   Inp_Threshold     = 150;          // 
        int                   Inp_Digits        = 0;
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  int    vMAPeriod;
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Define Indicator Buffers for Data & Arrays for Indicator Calculation
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  double Buffer_NormVolume[];
  double Buffer_Colors[];
  double Buffer_Volume[];
  double Buffer_VolumeMA[];
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Check Input Parameter Values and set them to Minimum Recommended, if required
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    if(Inp_MAPeriod < 2)
      {
        vMAPeriod = 55;
        PrintFormat("Parameter Inp_MAPeriod=%d. Min Recommended value=%d used for calculations.",Inp_MAPeriod,vMAPeriod);
      }
    else
      vMAPeriod = Inp_MAPeriod;
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Indicator SubWindow common 'properties' (used instead of #property)
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"AKT Normalize Volume ("+(string)vMAPeriod+" / "+EnumToString(Inp_MAMethod)+") ");
    IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,Inp_Digits);          // Set n digits for Normalize Volume
    IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_MINIMUM,0.00);
    IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_HEIGHT,125);
    //--- LEVELS
    IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_LEVELS,0,clrSilver);
    IndicatorSetDouble(INDICATOR_LEVELVALUE,0,Inp_Threshold);
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Indicator Buffers mapping / binding
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    SetIndexBuffer(0,Buffer_NormVolume,INDICATOR_DATA);
    SetIndexBuffer(1,Buffer_Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
    SetIndexBuffer(2,Buffer_Volume,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
    SetIndexBuffer(3,Buffer_VolumeMA,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Plot Indicator Lables in SubWindow (used instead of #property)
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Norm Vol ("+string(vMAPeriod)+")");
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_COLOR_HISTOGRAM);
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE,STYLE_SOLID);
    PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_WIDTH,2);
    PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
  //--- indexes draw begin settings
    //PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,vMAPeriod);
  }
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| MAIN Iteration function for Custom Normalize Volume Indicator
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int       rates_total,
                const int       prev_calculated,
                const datetime  &time[],
                const double    &open[],
                const double    &high[],
                const double    &low[],
                const double    &close[],
                const long      &tick_volume[],
                const long      &volume[],
                const int       &spread[])
  {
    //ulong start = GetMicrosecondCount();                      // CALCULATION START TIME
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Loop to FILL Applied Volume values into Buffer_Volume
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    if(prev_calculated == 0)
      {
        Buffer_Volume[0] = 0.00;                             // Set zero value to Index[0]
      }

    int vPos;
    if(prev_calculated == 0)
      vPos = 1;                                               // Start filling from Index[1]
    else
      vPos = prev_calculated - 1;                             // Start filling from Last Index in array

    for(int i = vPos; i < rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
      {
        if(Inp_AppliedVolume == VOLUME_TICK)
          Buffer_Volume[i] = (double)tick_volume[i];
        else
          Buffer_Volume[i] = (double)volume[i];
      }
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Loop to calculate Normalized (Smoothed) Values of the Volume
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    int vBegin = 0;                                           // Index starting from which data for smoothing available

    switch(Inp_MAMethod)
      {
        case MODE_EMA   : if(ExponentialMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,vBegin,vMAPeriod,
                             Buffer_Volume,Buffer_VolumeMA    // Source & Target Buffer to Calculate Averaged Values
                             )==0) return 0;
        case MODE_LWMA  : if(LinearWeightedMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,vBegin,vMAPeriod,
                             Buffer_Volume,Buffer_VolumeMA    // Source & Target Buffer to Calculate Averaged Values
                             )==0) return 0;
        //--- Default mode SMA
        default         : if(SimpleMAOnBuffer(rates_total,prev_calculated,vBegin,vMAPeriod,
                             Buffer_Volume,Buffer_VolumeMA    // Source & Target Buffer to Calculate Averaged Values
                             )==0) return 0;
      }
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
  //| Color Index Indicator bars based on Threshold Limit
  //+--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
    for(int i = vPos; i < rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++)
      {
        Buffer_NormVolume[i] = NormalizeDouble(Buffer_VolumeMA[i],Inp_Digits);
        Buffer_Colors[i]     = (Buffer_NormVolume[i] < Inp_Threshold ? 1:0);
      }    
  //---
    //ulong finish = GetMicrosecondCount();                   // CALCULATION END TIME
    //PrintFormat("%s in %s took %.1f ms",__FUNCTION__,__FILE__,(finish-start)/1000); // Get Calculation time used by the indicator
  //--- OnCalculate done, return new prev_calculated.
    return(rates_total);
  } // END Of Ci_NormVolume indicator calculation
//+----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Normalize Volume Indicator
 
Anil Varma - #:

Yeh I have been trying to check on forum too and found few examples of it.

I have created the one as below for Normalized Volume. It stills works slow though now I have got latest bar displayed. Is it volume (tick or real) or input period (55) causing it to be SLOW ?

Thanks for your inputs. I am going to try it on another indicator for MASlope and see how it works.

Run your code on profiler and see what's consuming more resources

Navdeep Singh #:

Run your code on profiler and see what's consuming more resources

Seems it is the MA Code itself consuming a lot of CPU ...

Normalize Volume Profiler

 
Anil Varma - #:

Seems it is the MA Code itself consuming a lot of CPU ...


In that case you can write your own custom functions to optimize the code
Navdeep Singh #:
In that case you can write your own custom functions to optimize the code

Thanks Navdeep

However as I am not an expert coder, this does not help me much :).

