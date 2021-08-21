My indicator is not working in bigger chart times like daily for example.
Alexandre Borela:Hello Alexandre! All of these preview tab options are already checked. This second hypothesis would be more viable, however, on other charts the indicator works on the daily time.
Verifique a guia de visualização do indicador, é possível se esconder de outros prazos.Também é possível que o indicador seja codificado para não funcionar em prazos além do diário.
Verifique a guia de visualização do indicador, é possível se esconder de outros prazos.
Which indicator are you using?
Alexandre Borela:Moving Average
Conta FF:
Moving Average
Strange, the builtin moving average should work on any time frame, the only reason I could think
it would not draw is if there's not enough data like, trying to draw 100 period moving average on a chart
that has only 50 bars.
Do you have a screenshot of the problem?
My indicator is customized with signal and alert, when placed in larger chart times, it doesn't work, nor does it show up on the chart... has this happened to you?