My indicator is not working in bigger chart times like daily for example.

My indicator is customized with signal and alert, when placed in larger chart times, it doesn't work, nor does it show up on the chart... has this happened to you?
 

Check the visualization tab of the indicator, it is possible to hide from other timeframes.

It is also possible that the indicator is coded to not working on timeframes beyond the daily one.
 
Alexandre Borela:

Hello Alexandre! All of these preview tab options are already checked. This second hypothesis would be more viable, however, on other charts the indicator works on the daily time.
 
Which indicator are you using?
 
Moving Average 
 
Strange, the builtin moving average should work on any time frame, the only reason I could think

it would not draw is if there's not enough data like, trying to draw 100 period moving average on a chart

that has only 50 bars.

Do you have a screenshot of the problem?

