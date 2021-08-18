Graph display problem
The charts, the price on the charts, the symbols to trade, the name of the symbols and the time of the price on the charts - all those are related to the brokers only.
So, ask your broker to fix it (or change the broker).
So, ask your broker to fix it (or change the broker).
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Does anyone know how to fix this?