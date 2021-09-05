Scripts: SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT4
hi bro could u plz Tellme how to add on mt4? I put it in indicator folders bud it doesn't work. plz guide me step by step to add t files to mt4r
Vahid Sadeghi #:
hi bro could u plz Tellme how to add on mt4? I put it in indicator folders bud it doesn't work. plz guide me step by step to add t files to mt4r
hi bro could u plz Tellme how to add on mt4? I put it in indicator folders bud it doesn't work. plz guide me step by step to add t files to mt4r
Hey @Vahid Sadeghi
You only need to watch the video tutorial that I've shared here. It has all the details about how to install it.
Let me know how it goes
Happy trading
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SCT - RiskPerTrade- MT4:
Building good trading habits by seeing things in terms of percentage not in terms of money.
Author: Rodi Chamii