Libraries: Binance API Library MT5

New comment
 

Binance API Library MT5:

Binance API Library MT5

Author: Denys Babiak

 
Does this also create a custom symbol? And graph there after to match binance? 
 

The library creates custom Symbols?

Is it possible to run backtests using the symbols?

Is it possible to add another expert together with the library?


Thanks in advance!

 
Jason Kisogloo #:
Does this also create a custom symbol? And graph there after to match binance? 

Yes, the library and capabilities of the MQL5 language allow you to do this. Here is an example of how we did it with this library.

Binance API Library MT5

Files:
TaIJDKJ2sb.gif  878 kb
 
Thiago Guimarães #:

The library creates custom Symbols?

Is it possible to run backtests using the symbols?

Is it possible to add another expert together with the library?


Thanks in advance!

1. Yes, with the help of the library and the capabilities of the MQL5 language, you can do this. See screenshot above.
2. Regarding the backtest, Metatrader 5 will allow you to run strategies on any custom instrument, it all depends on how you fill in the parameters of the symbol when creating it.
3. Yes, any of your experts can refer to this library.

Thank you for your interest in our product!

Files:
TaIJDKJ2sb.gif  878 kb
QTapCjAryI.gif  984 kb
 
The link doesn't work: Unfortunately,  Binance API Library MT5 is unavailable
New comment