Profile reviews count drop ,anything changed ?

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Hello , did you change something in which section's reviews count to the profile sum or is it something else ?

Thank you


 

I moved the mouse to 4.8 and see the following:
"Overall rating for all Market products, Signals and Freelance orders."

So, it is the rating.

[Deleted]  
Now it is working OK.
Before that it was duplicating review count.
 
Igor Zizek:
Now it is working OK.
Before that it was duplicating review count.

It was duplicating product and signal review counts ? (it cant have been doubling the freelance reviews based on my count but products yeah)

 

Hi

Is there any strategy you can briefly explain that goes with  Forex Market Profile and Vwap ?

Also want to know if it makes the computer crush. I have a wvap indicator but I can't use it because the MT4 freezes all the time on that and I have to uninstall MT4 every time. beside that, great indicator.

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