Profile reviews count drop ,anything changed ?
Now it is working OK.
Before that it was duplicating review count.
Hi
Is there any strategy you can briefly explain that goes with Forex Market Profile and Vwap ?
Also want to know if it makes the computer crush. I have a wvap indicator but I can't use it because the MT4 freezes all the time on that and I have to uninstall MT4 every time. beside that, great indicator.
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Hello , did you change something in which section's reviews count to the profile sum or is it something else ?
Thank you