I have a parenthesis error. I still can't find it. Anyone want to teach?

Kutluhan Yesilkaya:

ı am add to indicators.please check ea

i compiled each of the 3 files with 0 compilation errors.

 
Revo Trades:

Kutluhan Yesilkaya:

Two identical functions, first does not have a closing brace. 
 void OnTick()
  {

   if(!iGetArray(handle_iMACD,MAIN_LINE,start_pos,count,main) ||
      !iGetArray(handle_iMACD,SIGNAL_LINE,start_pos,count,signal))
     {
      return;
     }
//--- 
              
// Processing
void OnTick()
  {
// Signal
   Signal();
 
been there, done that haha. But you would have found it if you double clicked on the 2nd error msg.
 
William Roeder:
   double main[],signal[];
   ArraySetAsSeries(main,true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(signal,true);
   int start_pos=0,count=3;
   if(!iGetArray(handle_iMACD,MAIN_LINE,start_pos,count,main) ||
      !iGetArray(handle_iMACD,SIGNAL_LINE,start_pos,count,signal))
     {
      return;
     }

 You deleted the codes. Not the same.

 
I deleted nothing of consequence. I took your attached file from post #12

 
Kutluhan Yesilkaya:

 

the 2 files that you posted are different, and yet, you criticise william for editing a couple lines.

william showed you the cause of your parenthesis errors: clearly highlighted. what more do you want? you want him to wipe your arse too?

 
Revo Trades:

Thank you very much William. Because he's interested. But I saw that the codes were deleted. The 1st file is without any errors. When I add the macd codes to the 2nd file, it gives a parenthesis error. This is my problem

 
William Roeder:
Thank you for your attention. I'm taking your time, I closed the parenthesis, it gave 3 errors. I got things mixed up.

 
William Roeder #:
1) I closed the parenthesis after the return. It did not happen.

2) I closed the parenthesis before return. It did not happen.

3) I closed the parenthesis after the signal. It didn't happen again.

How should I do?

