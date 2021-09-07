I have a parenthesis error. I still can't find it. Anyone want to teach? - page 2
ı am add to indicators.please check ea
i compiled each of the 3 files with 0 compilation errors.
please check this ea2 paranthes error
Two identical functions, first does not have a closing brace.
You deleted the codes. Not the same.
I deleted nothing of consequence. I took your attached file from post #12
the 2 files that you posted are different, and yet, you criticise william for editing a couple lines.
william showed you the cause of your parenthesis errors: clearly highlighted. what more do you want? you want him to wipe your arse too?
Thank you very much William. Because he's interested. But I saw that the codes were deleted. The 1st file is without any errors. When I add the macd codes to the 2nd file, it gives a parenthesis error. This is my problem
Thank you for your attention. I'm taking your time, I closed the parenthesis, it gave 3 errors. I got things mixed up.
1) I closed the parenthesis after the return. It did not happen.
2) I closed the parenthesis before return. It did not happen.
3) I closed the parenthesis after the signal. It didn't happen again.
How should I do?