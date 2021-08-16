How can I update MetaEditor to the latest version?
I ran into a bona fide MT4/MetaEditor bug trying to debug a script today. I'm in the process of moving to MT5 but that's gonna take some time.
Meanwhile I discovered that my broker's MT4 platform (just reinstalled from scratch only days ago) brings with it an old version of MetaEditor.
Here's the MetaEditor About panel in my MT4 installation:
And here's the panel from my MT5 installation (just installed minutes ago):
Is there a way to install the Aug 10 version of MetaEditor over the version that came in the MT4 installation provided by my broker?
(I just checked, the installation file today is the same one I used earlier this week to reinstall MT4.)