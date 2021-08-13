bug in marketwatch test.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, I tested an automated system in the marketwatch show different deals and profit in individual test is different deals and profit.
this is same pair and same settings in first is 9 deals in second is 182....
the difference in the standard test with currency pairs with the same settings is 1000% different, is this a bug or not?