12 hour lag! Why?
Can anybody just look at the 5 lines of code and tell me if it is correct or not?
I need to discover why there is this 12 hour lag between the value in the moving avrage indicator and the value held in the WPR variable.
Is there nobody that can help me with this problem?
From what I see and understand, you are doing it reverse. Could that be?
Try maybe using ArraySetAsSeries
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WPRArray[j] = iWPR(symbol, WPR_Timeframe, WPR_Period, j);
}
double WPR_Average = iMAOnArray(WPRArray, 0, WPR_MAPeriod, 0, WPR_MAMethod, 0);
WPR = DoubleToString(WPR_Average, 0);
Here is a chart over 20 hours of the values of the indi and the var to illustrate: