EAs insta-close trades while backtesting
Heitor Leal Farnese:
Hi, people!
In the middle of yesterday, my strategy backtester suddenly started to behave wierdly.
Now, no matter the EA or setup I'm using, my trades are being closed as soon as they are opened, without hitting either SL or TP.
Does anyone know why this is happening?
Maybe you need to look at the last line of OnTick() code.
Hi, Roberto! Thanks for trying to help, but this is happening to every EA.
The one in the image is not even mine, so I don't have the code, and was working fine, until yesterday.
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Hi, people!
In the middle of yesterday, my strategy backtester suddenly started to behave wierdly.
Now, no matter the EA or setup I'm using, my trades are being closed as soon as they are opened, without hitting either SL or TP.
Does anyone know why this is happening?