Time of tick is wrong?

New comment
 

I get the current tick and alert the time:

if(!SymbolInfoTick(_Symbol, latest_price))

{

      Alert("Error getting the latest price quote - error:", GetLastError(), "!!");

      return;

}

Alert("Opening price: ", latest_price.bid, " at: ", latest_price.time_msc, " ", latest_price.time);

Why is it showing the wrong time though? UTC time is 18:39, it shows the time of the tick as 21:38.


Example

 
saltzmanjoelh:

I get the current tick and alert the time:

Why is it showing the wrong time though? UTC time is 18:39, it shows the time of the tick as 21:38.



Bcs its the server time, the msc time is the long value

 
amando:

Bcs its the server time, the msc time is the long value

Thanks! In my EA, I'm trying to check if the current time of the tick is 5pm eastern. Which function would I use to get the correct time of the tick then? 

New comment