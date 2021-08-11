Time of tick is wrong?
saltzmanjoelh:
I get the current tick and alert the time:
Why is it showing the wrong time though? UTC time is 18:39, it shows the time of the tick as 21:38.
Bcs its the server time, the msc time is the long value
amando:
Bcs its the server time, the msc time is the long value
Thanks! In my EA, I'm trying to check if the current time of the tick is 5pm eastern. Which function would I use to get the correct time of the tick then?
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I get the current tick and alert the time:
Why is it showing the wrong time though? UTC time is 18:39, it shows the time of the tick as 21:38.