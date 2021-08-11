Loading indicator fail with error 560
Perhaps you should read the manual, especially the examples.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
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They all (including iCustom) return a handle (an int). You get that in OnInit. In OnTick/OnCalculate (after the indicator has updated its buffers), you use the handle, shift and count to get the data.
Thank for your help
You right, ICustom get handle in OnInit and Copybuffer on OnTick.
But I don't know what mean error 560 . Do you have knowledge about that?
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Hello I use iCustom function to get indicator value and show to my Panel . For each symbol and timeframe I get a value follow that:
Indicator ("Axen_-_SR.ex5") have located in MQL5/Indicators
Symbol have selected in MarketWatch
I have not get this error in my computer but This is screen of my customer:
loading of Axen_-_SR (symbol,timeframe) from C:\.........\Indicator\ Axen_-_SR.ex5 failed [560]This error appear in Journal tab. There are no error in Expext tab.
I have search error code 560 but I get no result.
thanks for every help or idea.