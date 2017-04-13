Mql Market products review
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Buying stuff on the Metatrader app store can be intimidating. Some times you see a product that looks like it can deliver what you want only to find that it does not do what you hoped it would, this is especially true of Mt4 indicators. So i thought i would start a topic that is geared towards proper MT4 and MT5 app product reviews. Please if you have had extensive experience with a particular product and hated or loved please share your views here.
I know that there is a review section for each product, but those reviews are usually short and vague. Usually this is not enough.