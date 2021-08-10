MT4 vs TickStory backtest
depends on your settings that you put in tickstory, AND if you added commissions and if you used the "more realistic spreads feature"; but mt4 backtest is always crap when comparing to any broker, even if you are using the brokers data in your bt.
BUT, just because the ts bt looks better, it does not mean that it is realistic, or that it would be 90% or better comparison to if you had traded for real with your broker, only way to know that is to trade on live account for a year and then do a ts bt with different settings until you get same results on your bt.
For example I use go markets live account, and I have ts and I have added settings to ts that i know is also 90% or more, to real trading. But i only know that because I tested ts and live trading for few years. I think if i were to change brokers, I would have to start all over again, trading for a year or so, and then changing settings in ts until I got them right again; to mirror to the new broker.
But always assume that ts bt is better than the mt4 bt since it is full of holes even if mt4 says it is 90%, assume it is not.
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Dear readers.
Look the picture.
I did the same set-up for testing.
Normal MT4 (MetaQuotes Software Corp.) database at first, then below data from TickStory Lite.
Bot are 90% modelling quality, but the difference in results are huge...
How the heck to know, which is close to reality ?