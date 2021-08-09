News indicator

Hello,

There was some nice news indicator which worked for some time, such as IN10TION NewsReader  and FFCal ans News Reader, but nowadays non of them are working.

If you know some working news indicator, please share it.

The best was for me the "news reader", but also not working now.

Thank you,

This was the "news reader"

