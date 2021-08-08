channel

New comment
 
does anyone have the mql4 file for this channel or know the name of the channel? How can I get the mql4 file please
Files:
channel.ex4  10 kb
 
Please I need the mql4 file for this channel attached.
Files:
channel.ex4  10 kb
 

It is indicator coded by Mladen



I do not know exact name of this indicator (it may be renamed) so you can check many channel indicators from this coder here.

 
Thank you Sergey Golubev for your feedback, I have contacted him now. Cheers!!
New comment