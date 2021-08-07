Indıcator buffer variables does not seem
#property indicator_buffers 2 SetIndexBuffer(8, buf_Open);
You declare you have two buffers. Yet, you try to set the ninth.
You don't declare any plots.
William Roeder:
You don't declare any plots.
You declare you have two buffers. Yet, you try to set the ninth.
You don't declare any plots.
yes, actually there are others but I took one as an example. Actual value is 15 for indicator_buffers i edited again now. And also i declare :
#property indicator_plots 15
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hello, I have a problem when converting from mql4 to mql5. I would be glad if anyone can help. I can't find where I went wrong.
I have defined as follows:
for the SetIndexStyle function (mql4), i used to convert it by using this article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
and in the OnCalculate function, all array values are available :
buf_Open[ind] = somefunc(ind, open[ind]); //I checked here and the data is coming as follows: 55.5454, 60.4343
however in the indicator window, the values next to the label show 0 (metatrader 5)
In similarly written mql4 codes, the data appears here:
Thank you very much in advance.