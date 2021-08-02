How to set up screen mql5.com in mode nite/dark

Hi Guys


Do you know..about HOW TO SET UP SCREEN MQL5.COM IN MODE NITE/DARK?


The "mql5.com" website does not offer a "dark" mode. You can use a browser add-on to do that for you. I'm using "Dark Reader" on the FireFox browser, but am sure there are other add-ons for different browsers.


