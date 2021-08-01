[Metrader 4] Can we copy signal that have micro symbol name to account no have micro symbol name

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I want to copy trade this signal this provider use broker XM micro.For my copy account is FBS cent account

Can I copy this provider ?

XM

Provider account(Micro account broker XM)

FBS

My account(Cent account broker FBS)

 
totmania:

I want to copy trade this signal this provider use broker XM micro.For my copy account is FBS cent account

Can I copy this provider ?


Provider account(Micro account broker XM)


My account(Cent account broker FBS)

Usually such symbols differences are mapped automatically and correctly.

So its highly likely that you will be able to copy it normally, if you don't there is nothing else you can do except search for a more compatible broker/server setup.

You can't know in advance I am afraid.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Usually such symbols differences are mapped automatically and correctly.

So its highly likely that you will be able to copy it normally, if you don't there is nothing else you can do except search for a more compatible broker/server setup.

You can't know in advance I am afraid.

OK thank you for information

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