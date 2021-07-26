why charts showing on the left side?

I'm using the EA and suddenly my chart going to the left corner but few moments ago it was in the middle.

First I thought it was a EA issue. So I try different EA for different chart and I can see the the same issue again.

How can I get back my chart in the middle again?


 

Adjust your scroll position:


 

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.

Your image show nothing of value. You should have posted all the window, possibly including the tool bar.

Did you press the shift button and drag the triangle all the way to the left?


 
No I didn't press that shift button and sorry I forgot to upload the whole picture. Sometimes it fixed automatically.

That's totally weird

But I didn't click that shift function

Suvashish Halder: But I didn't click that shift function
You are using MT4 and the broker may not be providing enough data. You can also try first pressing the "Home" key, then the "End" key to update the chart. Maybe it will help.
