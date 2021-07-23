Indicator works while testing but not with live trading, anyone knows a solution?
timdejong :
Just finished testing an indicator called JCFBaux, performed pretty well as a volume indicator , espacially in my ruleset. I took data from the volume indicator and put it in a sheet and optimised it.
The problem is, when I'm using this indicator while I am trading live it gives me absurd numbers which I have never seen with backtesting. F.e range while backtesting (0.0003 - 0.002) and while live trading (-10239 - 20902).
For anyone wondering about the settings, they are exactly the same.
Let me know your solution!
If you took the indicator in CodeBase - write in the appropriate thread for discussion (each code in CodeBase has its own branch).
Vladimir Karputov:I am quite new to forums regarding indicators etc..
Could you explain to me in basic terms what you meant with Codebase? I am not familiar with it.
timdejong :
Example: open CodeBase and go to the first code:
scroll down the code and see a special button for Discussions:
Every code in CodeBase has such a button.
Vladimir Karputov:
Thanks Validimir!
feel like a dummy now haha
