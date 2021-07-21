Back Testing

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Hi 

how do I make this chart look professional


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Qhumanani: how do I make this chart look professional
Professional means making money, not how it looks. So trade well and make money and you will be a professional trader.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Professional means making money, not how it looks. So trade well and make money and you will be a professional trader.

thank you

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