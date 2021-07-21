My Images at MQL5 are working

Hi everybody

For my Training purpose, I was taking screen shots of the Deals I make.

Through MT4 option (Right Click --> Save as picture>>Active Chart) and I was taking the link (copy past) and keeping it with me.

Not necessary I was logged in at that time, as I already do not get much benefit of the pictures saved on my  MQL5  Account because they not organized, filtered in the way I want.


I was taking the links and keeping in separate Excel file with all my notes and organization & filtration that I prefer 

And I had made various Excels from time to time (each has its strategy  or development phase ) by that.

However I tried to open these links but they are not Working (actually only first file I made; with screen shots dates October & November 2020 are not working) up to now.

For Example you can see like this

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12827199/eurgbp-m15-ads-securities-llc

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12848664/audnzd-m15-ads-securities-llc


I  am not sure if all my links (even the subsequent ones and 2021 ones) will be as that after period of time and I will not be able to open.

Is their any way to open them? I tired on making them for Training purposes and I need to review now.

Hi, Now they are working.

I am not sure what happened but they got work now.


Thanks

 

Sorry, I think they are not opening yet.

By Mistake, I open different ones when said they are okay

Could you please help me again. I have the links but not sure why they are not working.

Any one I open of them, automatically this come  https://www.mql5.com/en/charts

For example, you can try these two

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12827199/eurgbp-m15-ads-securities-llc

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12848664/audnzd-m15-ads-securities-llc


For example, you can try these two

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12827199/eurgbp-m15-ads-securities-llc

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12848664/audnzd-m15-ads-securities-llc


Those are not the image link.
The image links are ended with *.png
For example:

 
And make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password.
Your forum login is husain_ebrahim (do not use email for login and use native forum password instead of facebook/google related one).
 
And check your profile for the charts: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/husain_ebrahim/charts
(you only can see the contant from this link).
 

Hi,

Yes, I know these are not the direct images links but they are MQL links having the charts, and they were working time ago with no issue

For example this link is working yet

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12804935/cadchf-m15-ads-securities-llc


But this one is not working

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/12818017/cadchf-m30-ads-securities-llc


What I understand from you that I have to make suring copying ( *.png) link to guarantee working any time on future.


The first one opens here:

chartOK


But the second link, is referencing another URL:


First Link OK:

1stlink



Second link points to the base Category root URL:


2st link

