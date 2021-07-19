Bug in documentation about ObjectMove function
NabiKAZ: In here: https://docs.mql4.com/objects/objectmove written: The first parameter is mistake, I thinks must be chart_id.
Yes, the MQL4 documentation is incorrect. The are two versions of the function and the one option of the function should be:
bool ObjectMove( long chart_id, // chart identifier string object_name, // object name int point_index, // anchor point number datetime time, // Time double price // Price );
You can use the MQL5 documentation as a reference for the correction to the MQL4 documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/objects/objectmove
The second option is as the MQL4 documentation specifies:
