New Chart at the same pair in Strategy Tester
Hi!
I'm using the strategy tester to evaluate some setups (via EA) but I'm restricted to a timeframe only (5 minutes). I would like to add others to assess the general scenario, such as 30 minutes or 1 hour. I've seen several examples of iterations with multiple tabs in the tester using timeframes from the same asset. How to add these additional charts? Note: ChartOpen does not work in Strategy Tester.
They show up as other tabs ,which will appear on the Strategy Tester, each one of a different Timeframe.
Your EA should have severals indicators loaded inside it.. for default most people use PERIOD_CURENT, as a parameter,
which will correspond to the Tester Parameter window choosen Timeframe (e.g. 5 minutes as you mentioned)
To make the EA work on multiple timeframes, having its indicator collecting data from several timeframes, this is what you have to do:
you must determine the timeframe on which those additional indicators must run, inside your EA. e.g:
// first MA indicator, to be executed for your EA on M15 timeframe Handle1 = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_M15, inpMAPeriod, 0, inpMAMethod, inpMAPrice); // Another MA which will be executed on H1 Handle2 = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_H1, 20, 0, MODE_LWMA, PRICE_MEDIAN); //Third MA which will be executed on M5 Handle3 = iMA(_Symbol, PERIOD_M5, 120, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
Once done, the multiple tabs will automatically appear on the Strategy Tester.
PS: When testing an EA which works on several timeframes, always choose [1 minute] timeframe on the Tester parameter window.
Tabs show automatically.. in my case there are 6 tabs, since I am using 6 different timeframes inside the EA.
Thanks, rrocchi!
I thought I would have to solve it with some artifice: using profile, template, etc. Simple and effective. Grateful for the agility/availability.
