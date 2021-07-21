"constant expected" compiler error -- but it's a constant!!!
skeptic23: Anyone know why MQL4 doesn't recognize a constant as a constant? Or is it telling me "constant" when it means "literal"? I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.You cannot use a "constant variable" for the default value. You have to use a "constant" (aka "literal").
skeptic23: I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.
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It likes constants. You are passing a constant variable. Pass a literal.
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Or use the preprocessor.
#define csConstStr "this is a constant" #define ciConstINT 0 void COMPILES(string sString=csConstStr …
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Or internalize it with placeholders.
const string csConstSTR …; const int ciConstInt …; void INTERNALIZED(string sStr="DEFAULT", int iInt=EMPTY){ if( sString == "DEFAULT") sStr = csConstStr; if( iInt == EMPTY) iInt = ciConstInt;
William Roeder:
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It likes constants. You are passing a constant variable. Pass a literal.
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Or use the preprocessor.
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Or internalize it with placeholders.
HAHA! Thanks man. Right side =/= left side, thanks for making the connection for me. Forgot all about #define.
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Anyone know why MQL4 doesn't recognize a constant as a constant?
Or is it telling me "constant" when it means "literal"?
I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.