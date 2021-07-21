"constant expected" compiler error -- but it's a constant!!!

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WTF


Anyone know why MQL4 doesn't recognize a constant as a constant?

Or is it telling me "constant" when it means "literal"? 

I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.

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skeptic23Anyone know why MQL4 doesn't recognize a constant as a constant? Or is it telling me "constant" when it means "literal"? I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.
You cannot use a "constant variable" for the default value. You have to use a "constant" (aka "literal").
 
skeptic23: I don't understand why it doesn't like constants.

  1. It likes constants. You are passing a constant variable. Pass a literal.

  2. Or use the preprocessor. 

    #define csConstStr "this is a constant"
#define ciConstINT 0
void COMPILES(string sString=csConstStr …

  3. Or internalize it with placeholders. 

    const string csConstSTR …;
const int    ciConstInt …;
void INTERNALIZED(string sStr="DEFAULT", int iInt=EMPTY){
   if( sString == "DEFAULT") sStr = csConstStr;
   if( iInt    == EMPTY)     iInt = ciConstInt;

 
William Roeder:

  1. It likes constants. You are passing a constant variable. Pass a literal.

  2. Or use the preprocessor.

  3. Or internalize it with placeholders.


HAHA! Thanks man. Right side =/= left side, thanks for making the connection for me. Forgot all about #define.

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