I am finding MTF Currency strength meter mql4 file for EA coding
LONNV: I need mql4 file of CSM indicator as shown in pictur. I mean different timeframe values showing
LONNV: so many CSM but without MTFThen you don't know to do a search. I found many MTF CSM's. Put some effort in to it.
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I need mql4 file of CSM indicator as shown in picture
I mean different timeframe values showing