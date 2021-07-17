I am finding MTF Currency strength meter mql4 file for EA coding

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I need mql4 file of CSM indicator as shown in picture

I mean different  timeframe values showing

 

[Deleted]  
LONNV: I need mql4 file of CSM indicator as shown in pictur. I mean different  timeframe values showing

Search the CodeBase, or the Market.

MQL5 Code Base
MQL5 Code Base
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5 Source Code Library for MetaTrader 5
 
Fernando Carreiro:

Search the CodeBase, or the Market.

so many CSM but without MTF
[Deleted]  
LONNV: so many CSM but without MTF
Then you don't know to do a search. I found many MTF CSM's. Put some effort in to it.
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